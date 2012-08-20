Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2012 | 2:25am IST

Dog days of August

<p>People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

<p>A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

<p>People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

<p>A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

<p>A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

<p>A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

<p>Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

<p>Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet </p>

<p>People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

<p>A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

<p>A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

<p>A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

<p>A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

<p>A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

