Dog days of August
People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Tungurahua volcano erupts
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano became active in 1999.
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan and the breaking of their fasts with their celebration of the Eid-al-Fitr festival.
Eid celebrations in India
Muslims across India offer prayers and celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Preparing for Eid-al-Fitr
Muslims offer prayers ahead of Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.