Dog days of summer
A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to...more
A dog drink a dog beer at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog beach and bar is seen in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A girl gives a dog ice cream at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A women swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog is seen covered with a towel at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A women is pictured with her dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man is pictured with his dog at the dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog is seen at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club
Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing...
Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Modi in Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-day tour of Africa. Here are our pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.