Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 3:50am IST

Dogs of protest

Dogs bark as police use water cannon during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, Greece October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2011
A dog and demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a police canon during a rally in Santiago June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2011
A dog looks up at a cordon of riot police at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
A student kicks a ball to a dog in front of riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso, Chile June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A dog is pictured as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water during a demonstration by students to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A student protester throws a tear gas canister against riot policemen during a riot at a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system in Santiago, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A dog sits in front of riot police guarding the National Congress building during a strike in Asuncion, Paraguay March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
A protester kneels eith his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A dog wrapped in a Russian flag sits with pro-Russia protesters outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2012
A protestor wearing a mask and a fake riot police uniform kicks a dog at the "Club de la Union" stairs in Santiago March 11, 2015, supporting the towns of Salamanca and Caimanes in the Choapa River Valley who had been blocking access to Los Pelambres mine. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A street artist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask performs with his dog during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2013
A riot police vehicle releases a jet of water against demonstrators during a rally in Santiago city June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
An dog is seen carrying a banner during a protest by Occupy Wall Street activists at Zuccotti Park in New York July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
