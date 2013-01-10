Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013 | 3:35pm IST

Doing business in Gujarat

<p>Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 40
<p>A woman labourer spreads black ash over a newly constructed road at Raipur village, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A woman labourer spreads black ash over a newly constructed road at Raipur village, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A woman labourer spreads black ash over a newly constructed road at Raipur village, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 40
<p>Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 40
<p>Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. Picture taken January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. Picture taken January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. Picture taken January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 40
<p>A vendor waits for customers inside his shop that sells mobile phones at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A vendor waits for customers inside his shop that sells mobile phones at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A vendor waits for customers inside his shop that sells mobile phones at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 40
<p>A worker pushes a trolley inside a nylon yarn manufacturing factory at Palsana village on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A worker pushes a trolley inside a nylon yarn manufacturing factory at Palsana village on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A worker pushes a trolley inside a nylon yarn manufacturing factory at Palsana village on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 40
<p>A supervisor checks the shape of a polished diamond inside the diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A supervisor checks the shape of a polished diamond inside the diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A supervisor checks the shape of a polished diamond inside the diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
7 / 40
<p>Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 40
<p>An employee checks the shape of a diamond through a magnifying glass, inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

An employee checks the shape of a diamond through a magnifying glass, inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

An employee checks the shape of a diamond through a magnifying glass, inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 40
<p>Employees work inside a linen cloth weaving unit at Palsana village, on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Employees work inside a linen cloth weaving unit at Palsana village, on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Employees work inside a linen cloth weaving unit at Palsana village, on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 40
<p>A shopkeeper displays a saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, to customers inside a shop at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A shopkeeper displays a saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, to customers inside a shop at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A shopkeeper displays a saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, to customers inside a shop at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 40
<p>A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
12 / 40
<p>Vehicles move past a SpiceJet Airlines billboard near the airport in November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Vehicles move past a SpiceJet Airlines billboard near the airport in November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Vehicles move past a SpiceJet Airlines billboard near the airport in November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
13 / 40
<p>Officials stand next to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 car in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Officials stand next to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 car in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Officials stand next to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 car in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
14 / 40
<p>Labourers work at the construction site of pillars for a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Labourers work at the construction site of pillars for a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Labourers work at the construction site of pillars for a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
15 / 40
<p>A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
16 / 40
<p>A man walks past the thermal power plant of Torrent Power on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A man walks past the thermal power plant of Torrent Power on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A man walks past the thermal power plant of Torrent Power on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
17 / 40
<p>Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
18 / 40
<p>Workers load wheat onto a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Workers load wheat onto a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Workers load wheat onto a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
19 / 40
<p>A man works on the crane of a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A man works on the crane of a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A man works on the crane of a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
20 / 40
<p>Workers walk past a coal port at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Workers walk past a coal port at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Workers walk past a coal port at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
21 / 40
<p>Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
22 / 40
<p>A worker stands against the backdrop of a cargo ship being loaded with wheat at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A worker stands against the backdrop of a cargo ship being loaded with wheat at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A worker stands against the backdrop of a cargo ship being loaded with wheat at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
23 / 40
<p>A crane unloads fertilizer from a cargo ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A crane unloads fertilizer from a cargo ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A crane unloads fertilizer from a cargo ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
24 / 40
<p>Labourers rest inside a newly constructed commercial building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Labourers rest inside a newly constructed commercial building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Labourers rest inside a newly constructed commercial building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
25 / 40
<p>Suzuki Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki receives a bouquet from Narendra Modi (R), chief minister of Gujarat, before their meeting in Gandhinagar August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout/Files</p>

Suzuki Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki receives a bouquet from Narendra Modi (R), chief minister of Gujarat, before their meeting in Gandhinagar August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Suzuki Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki receives a bouquet from Narendra Modi (R), chief minister of Gujarat, before their meeting in Gandhinagar August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout/Files

Close
26 / 40
<p>An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
27 / 40
<p>A fireman holds a water supply nozzle while petroleum products are transported on a vessel from the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd., (EOL) on jetty off Essar ports in Gujarat June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A fireman holds a water supply nozzle while petroleum products are transported on a vessel from the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd., (EOL) on jetty off Essar ports in Gujarat June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A fireman holds a water supply nozzle while petroleum products are transported on a vessel from the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd., (EOL) on jetty off Essar ports in Gujarat June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
28 / 40
<p>A general view of the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL) is pictured at dusk in Gujarat June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A general view of the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL) is pictured at dusk in Gujarat June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A general view of the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL) is pictured at dusk in Gujarat June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
29 / 40
<p>Labourers work at a construction site as traffic moves along a busy road in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Labourers work at a construction site as traffic moves along a busy road in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Labourers work at a construction site as traffic moves along a busy road in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
30 / 40
<p>An employee works on a potato sorting machine inside a french fries manufacturing plant in Sultanpura village, north from the city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

An employee works on a potato sorting machine inside a french fries manufacturing plant in Sultanpura village, north from the city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

An employee works on a potato sorting machine inside a french fries manufacturing plant in Sultanpura village, north from the city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
31 / 40
<p>Power generating windmill turbines are pictured during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Power generating windmill turbines are pictured during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Power generating windmill turbines are pictured during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
32 / 40
<p>An excavator works among photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

An excavator works among photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

An excavator works among photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
33 / 40
<p>Workers try to cut through an iron slab after a fire broke out at Dudhsagar dairy in Mehsana district of Gujarat September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Workers try to cut through an iron slab after a fire broke out at Dudhsagar dairy in Mehsana district of Gujarat September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Workers try to cut through an iron slab after a fire broke out at Dudhsagar dairy in Mehsana district of Gujarat September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
34 / 40
<p>A Tata Motors Nano car is loaded onto a goods train for shipment at Sanand railway station in Gujarat September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A Tata Motors Nano car is loaded onto a goods train for shipment at Sanand railway station in Gujarat September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A Tata Motors Nano car is loaded onto a goods train for shipment at Sanand railway station in Gujarat September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
35 / 40
<p>A crane unloads coal from a ship during the inauguration ceremony of Adani Cargo Port at Dahej in Gujarat August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A crane unloads coal from a ship during the inauguration ceremony of Adani Cargo Port at Dahej in Gujarat August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

A crane unloads coal from a ship during the inauguration ceremony of Adani Cargo Port at Dahej in Gujarat August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
36 / 40
<p>An employee works inside the newly inaugurated plant for the Tata Nano car at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

An employee works inside the newly inaugurated plant for the Tata Nano car at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

An employee works inside the newly inaugurated plant for the Tata Nano car at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
37 / 40
<p>Ratan Tata (L), chairman of the Tata Group, and Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi wave as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Ratan Tata (L), chairman of the Tata Group, and Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi wave as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Ratan Tata (L), chairman of the Tata Group, and Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi wave as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
38 / 40
<p>Bharti Airtel Ltd Chairman Sunil Mittal (L) speaks during the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2009 in Ahmedabad January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Bharti Airtel Ltd Chairman Sunil Mittal (L) speaks during the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2009 in Ahmedabad January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Bharti Airtel Ltd Chairman Sunil Mittal (L) speaks during the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2009 in Ahmedabad January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
39 / 40
<p>People shop inside "Reliance Mart", a shopping mall in Ahmedabad December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

People shop inside "Reliance Mart", a shopping mall in Ahmedabad December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, January 10, 2013

People shop inside "Reliance Mart", a shopping mall in Ahmedabad December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

Next Slideshows

New York ferry crash

New York ferry crash

A ferry crashes into a Manhattan pier, injuring more than 50.

10 Jan 2013
Police fire at striking workers

Police fire at striking workers

Police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers blocking a highway in South Africa.

09 Jan 2013
India, Pakistan border tensions reignite

India, Pakistan border tensions reignite

A firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed has reignited the border tensions between the two nations.

09 Jan 2013
Aurora shooting: Looking back

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Prosecutors will outline their murder case against James Holmes in a preliminary hearing that is expected to last a week. The 25-year-old is charged with...

08 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast