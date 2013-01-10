Doing business in Gujarat
Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman labourer spreads black ash over a newly constructed road at Raipur village, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. Picture taken January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor waits for customers inside his shop that sells mobile phones at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker pushes a trolley inside a nylon yarn manufacturing factory at Palsana village on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supervisor checks the shape of a polished diamond inside the diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Employees work inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An employee checks the shape of a diamond through a magnifying glass, inside the polishing department of a diamond processing unit at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Employees work inside a linen cloth weaving unit at Palsana village, on the outskirts of Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A shopkeeper displays a saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, to customers inside a shop at Surat, in Gujarat January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Vehicles move past a SpiceJet Airlines billboard near the airport in November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Officials stand next to the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 car in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Labourers work at the construction site of pillars for a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man walks past the thermal power plant of Torrent Power on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers load wheat onto a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man works on the crane of a cargo ship at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers walk past a coal port at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker stands against the backdrop of a cargo ship being loaded with wheat at Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A crane unloads fertilizer from a cargo ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Labourers rest inside a newly constructed commercial building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Suzuki Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki receives a bouquet from Narendra Modi (R), chief minister of Gujarat, before their meeting in Gandhinagar August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout/Files
An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A fireman holds a water supply nozzle while petroleum products are transported on a vessel from the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd., (EOL) on jetty off Essar ports in Gujarat June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A general view of the Vadinar refinery, operated by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL) is pictured at dusk in Gujarat June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Labourers work at a construction site as traffic moves along a busy road in Ahmedabad May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An employee works on a potato sorting machine inside a french fries manufacturing plant in Sultanpura village, north from the city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Power generating windmill turbines are pictured during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An excavator works among photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers try to cut through an iron slab after a fire broke out at Dudhsagar dairy in Mehsana district of Gujarat September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Tata Motors Nano car is loaded onto a goods train for shipment at Sanand railway station in Gujarat September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A crane unloads coal from a ship during the inauguration ceremony of Adani Cargo Port at Dahej in Gujarat August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An employee works inside the newly inaugurated plant for the Tata Nano car at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Ratan Tata (L), chairman of the Tata Group, and Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi wave as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit...more
Bharti Airtel Ltd Chairman Sunil Mittal (L) speaks during the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2009 in Ahmedabad January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People shop inside "Reliance Mart", a shopping mall in Ahmedabad December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
