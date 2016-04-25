Doing the foxtrot
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since....more
