Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 10:15pm IST

Doing the foxtrot

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
1 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (unseen) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
2 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
3 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (L) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
4 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
5 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
6 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
7 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
8 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
9 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
10 / 10
