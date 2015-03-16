Dolce & Gabbana designs
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Photographers take pictures at the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models present creations from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce&Gabbana Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model displays a creation as part of Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause on the catwalk at the end of the D&G Fall/Winter 2008/09 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Next Slideshows
The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits the set of Downton Abbey.
Offbeat runways
Unconventional runways in the fashion world.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.