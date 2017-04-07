Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Actor Don Rickles poses for pictures in Beverly Hills, California May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Kathy Griffin introduces comedian Don Rickles before presenting the award for outstanding reality-competition program at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Don Rickles, who voiced the character 'Mr. Potato Head" in the Pixar "Toy Story" film series speaks at ceremonies honoring John Lasseter, two-time Academy Award winning director and chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation...more
Actor Robert Duvall, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, talks to actor Don Rickles at the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Johnny Depp joins comedian Don Rickles and actress Salma Hayek at the party following the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium November 19, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Comedian Don Rickles arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
Actor Don Rickles and actress Estelle Harris, who play the voices of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, pose together at the world premiere of Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 3" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny...more
Comedian Don Rickles speaks in tribute at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Legendary comedian Don Rickles and his son Larry arrive for the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Don Rickles accepts the Legend award at the taping of the 7th annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Don Rickles speaks after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Comedian Don Rickles hugs Jon Stewart after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
British actress Joan Collins poses with actor Don Rickles at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Don Rickles, Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program nominee for his performance in "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project", poses with wife Barbara at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmy Awards...more
Legendary comedian Don Rickles is interviewed prior to the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, the Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedians Don Rickles and Dick Martin pose as they arrive as guests for a salute celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Bob Newhart Show" television series hosted by TV Land and The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California September 5,...more
Comedian Don Rickles delivers one of the eulogies at Milton Berle's funeral April 1, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.