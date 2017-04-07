Edition:
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Actor Don Rickles poses for pictures in Beverly Hills, California May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2007
Comedian Kathy Griffin introduces comedian Don Rickles before presenting the award for outstanding reality-competition program at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
Actor Don Rickles, who voiced the character 'Mr. Potato Head" in the Pixar "Toy Story" film series speaks at ceremonies honoring John Lasseter, two-time Academy Award winning director and chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios with a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Actor Robert Duvall, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, talks to actor Don Rickles at the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 26, 2010
Actor Johnny Depp joins comedian Don Rickles and actress Salma Hayek at the party following the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium November 19, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Comedian Don Rickles arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Actor Don Rickles and actress Estelle Harris, who play the voices of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, pose together at the world premiere of Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 3" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2010
Comedian Don Rickles speaks in tribute at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Legendary comedian Don Rickles and his son Larry arrive for the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2007
Comedian Don Rickles accepts the Legend award at the taping of the 7th annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Comedian Don Rickles speaks after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Comedian Don Rickles hugs Jon Stewart after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2012
British actress Joan Collins poses with actor Don Rickles at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, October 24, 2010
Comedian Don Rickles, Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program nominee for his performance in "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project", poses with wife Barbara at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees for Outstanding Performance reception in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2008
Legendary comedian Don Rickles is interviewed prior to the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, the Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2007
Comedians Don Rickles and Dick Martin pose as they arrive as guests for a salute celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Bob Newhart Show" television series hosted by TV Land and The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2007
Comedian Don Rickles delivers one of the eulogies at Milton Berle's funeral April 1, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
