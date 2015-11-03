Edition:
Donald Trump's new book

People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Donald Trump holds up a copy of his new book "Crippled America" at news conference to promote the book in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People read as they wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Donald Trump looks over at his daughter Ivanka as he holds a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

