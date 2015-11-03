Donald Trump's new book
People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump holds up a copy of his new book "Crippled America" at news conference to promote the book in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People read as they wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Donald Trump looks over at his daughter Ivanka as he holds a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
