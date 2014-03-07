Donetsk threatens split
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A wounded participant of an anti-war rally reacts during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
A wounded participant of an anti-war rally reacts during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Participants gather behind police officers as they take part in an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Participants gather behind police officers as they take part in an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. The placards read, "Lviv and Donetsk", Donetsk is it Ukraine", "East and West together", "We are for peace". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. The placards read, "Lviv and Donetsk", Donetsk is it Ukraine", "East and West together", "We are for peace". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators carry a Russian flag during a rally in front of a regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators carry a Russian flag during a rally in front of a regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in front of regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in front of regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators storm the regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators storm the regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian police officers stand outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian police officers stand outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian Interior Ministry members are seen through windows of the regional government building as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian Interior Ministry members are seen through windows of the regional government building as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators erect a Russian flag outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian demonstrators erect a Russian flag outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Pro-Russian protesters with the Russian Presidential flag take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian protesters with the Russian Presidential flag take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian protesters clash with a supporter of Ukraine's new government during a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian protesters clash with a supporter of Ukraine's new government during a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian protesters with Russian flags take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian protesters with Russian flags take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Violence in Venezuela as protests go on
Demonstrators stage rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.
Living with HIV
A look at the struggle to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS around the world.
Waiting in Crimea
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the Crimean peninsula.
Migrant enclave in Spain
The plight of African migrants in Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.