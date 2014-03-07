Edition:
Donetsk threatens split

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 6, 2014.

Friday, March 07, 2014

Friday, March 07, 2014

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A wounded participant of an anti-war rally reacts during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 5, 2014.

A wounded participant of an anti-war rally reacts during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky

Participants gather behind police officers as they take part in an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014.

Participants gather behind police officers as they take part in an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. The placards read, "Lviv and Donetsk", Donetsk is it Ukraine", "East and West together", "We are for peace".

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in Donetsk March 5, 2014. The placards read, "Lviv and Donetsk", Donetsk is it Ukraine", "East and West together", "We are for peace". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

Pro-Russian demonstrators carry a Russian flag during a rally in front of a regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators carry a Russian flag during a rally in front of a regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in front of regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014.

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in front of regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian demonstrators storm the regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators storm the regional government building in Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian police officers stand outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014.

Ukrainian police officers stand outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian Interior Ministry members are seen through windows of the regional government building as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry members are seen through windows of the regional government building as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian demonstrators erect a Russian flag outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014.

Pro-Russian demonstrators erect a Russian flag outside the regional government building in Donetsk, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

Pro-Russian protesters with the Russian Presidential flag take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014.

Pro-Russian protesters with the Russian Presidential flag take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian protesters clash with a supporter of Ukraine's new government during a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014.

Pro-Russian protesters clash with a supporter of Ukraine's new government during a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-Russian protesters with Russian flags take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014.

Pro-Russian protesters with Russian flags take part in a rally in central Donetsk March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

