Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 31, 2015 | 1:20am IST

Donetsk under fire

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 18
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
2 / 18
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
3 / 18
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
4 / 18
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
5 / 18
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
6 / 18
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
7 / 18
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
8 / 18
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
9 / 18
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
10 / 18
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
11 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko
Close
12 / 18
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
13 / 18
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
14 / 18
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
15 / 18
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
16 / 18
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
17 / 18
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes and made news during the past week in India.

30 Jan 2015
Perth ODI: India vs England

Perth ODI: India vs England

India play England in the tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia.

30 Jan 2015
Blast at Mexico hospital

Blast at Mexico hospital

A gas truck explosion decimates large parts of a maternity hospital.

30 Jan 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

30 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast