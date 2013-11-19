Donkey Fair
A trader marks his donkey with paint during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader marks his donkey with paint during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Donkeys graze at an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Donkeys graze at an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vendors selling decorative items for donkeys wait for customers during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vendors selling decorative items for donkeys wait for customers during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy carries a foal during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy carries a foal during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Traders unload donkeys from a supply truck to sell them during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Traders unload donkeys from a supply truck to sell them during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Obama at the game
President Obama at basketball games.
Reversing amateur plastic surgery
Venezuelan women who had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone have the procedure reversed.
Typhoon babies
The miracle of life amid the devastation of Haiyan.
School for migrant children
Thanks to China's system of internal passports, or hukou, parents in search of better jobs in the capital leave behind the public services they were entitled to...
MORE IN PICTURES
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.