Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013

Donkey Fair

<p>A trader marks his donkey with paint during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>Donkeys graze at an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>Vendors selling decorative items for donkeys wait for customers during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>A boy carries a foal during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>Traders unload donkeys from a supply truck to sell them during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

<p>A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49 km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

