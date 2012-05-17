Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Next Slideshows
Cannes Film Festival
Snapshots from the Cannes Film Festival.
Most powerful celebrities
The most powerful celebrities in the world, as ranked by Forbes.
Celebrity style: Rihanna
A look at the fashion and style of singer Rihanna.
Chanel does Versailles
Lagerfeld shows his latest Chanel cruise collection at Versailles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.