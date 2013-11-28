Edition:
Double arm transplant

<p>Gabriel Granados during a physiotherapy session with a doctor at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm transplant. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. In May 2012, nearly 20 medics, including five plastic surgeons, five nurses and three anaesthesiologists, performed a marathon 17-hour operation to attach two arms donated by a shooting victim to Granados. The operation was the first of its kind in Latin America with Granados having recovered the majority of movement in his arm from the operation following an extensive course of rehabilitation. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados practices writing on paper during his physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session with doctors at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados carries a ball during his physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gabriel Granados is seen during his physiotherapy session with a doctor at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

