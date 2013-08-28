Douglas and Zeta-Jones split
Michael Douglas talks with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones attend the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones talk as they attend a showing of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Douglas looks at his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones at the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Douglas and his daughter Carys (R) watch the scoreboard as the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta Jones sit together on board a yacht as they wait for the start of Race 3 between America's Cup defender Alinghi of Switzerland and challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in Valencia, June 26, 2007....more
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala in New York City May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Catherine Zeta-Jones sits with Michael Douglas during the semi-final match between David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Catherine Zeta-Jones talks to golfer Mark O'Meara as Michael Douglas sits next to her during the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament in Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey
Catherine Zeta-Jones listens to Michael Douglas speak at the Elie Wiesel Foundation For Humanity awards dinner in New York, September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at a gala dinner to mark the beginning of the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, southern Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey
Michael Douglas and new wife Catherine Zeta-Jones kissing on the Spanish Island of Mallorca, March 25, 2000. BK/MMR
