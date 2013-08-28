Edition:
Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Michael Douglas talks with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Douglas talks with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones attend the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones attend the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones talk as they attend a showing of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones talk as they attend a showing of the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas looks at his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones at the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Douglas looks at his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones at the third annual "A Fine Romance" evening gala in Culver City, California October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and his daughter Carys (R) watch the scoreboard as the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Michael Douglas and his daughter Carys (R) watch the scoreboard as the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta Jones sit together on board a yacht as they wait for the start of Race 3 between America's Cup defender Alinghi of Switzerland and challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in Valencia, June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Michael Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta Jones sit together on board a yacht as they wait for the start of Race 3 between America's Cup defender Alinghi of Switzerland and challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in Valencia, June 26, 2007....more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala in New York City May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala in New York City May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Catherine Zeta-Jones sits with Michael Douglas during the semi-final match between David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Catherine Zeta-Jones sits with Michael Douglas during the semi-final match between David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks to golfer Mark O'Meara as Michael Douglas sits next to her during the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament in Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Catherine Zeta-Jones talks to golfer Mark O'Meara as Michael Douglas sits next to her during the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament in Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Catherine Zeta-Jones listens to Michael Douglas speak at the Elie Wiesel Foundation For Humanity awards dinner in New York, September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Catherine Zeta-Jones listens to Michael Douglas speak at the Elie Wiesel Foundation For Humanity awards dinner in New York, September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at a gala dinner to mark the beginning of the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, southern Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive at a gala dinner to mark the beginning of the All Star Cup celebrity golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, southern Wales, August 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Michael Douglas and new wife Catherine Zeta-Jones kissing on the Spanish Island of Mallorca, March 25, 2000. BK/MMR

Michael Douglas and new wife Catherine Zeta-Jones kissing on the Spanish Island of Mallorca, March 25, 2000. BK/MMR

Thursday, August 29, 2013

