Pictures | Thu Aug 1, 2013 | 10:05pm IST

Down in the mines

Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews more

Thursday, August 01, 2013

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, August 01, 2013

A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

