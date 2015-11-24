Down river from Brazil dam flood
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015....more
Seagulls fly near the mouth of Rio Doce as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Nine people were killed, 19 are still listed as missing and 500 people were displaced from their homes...more
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (bottom) at an area where the river joins the sea (top) on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. The sheer volume of water disgorged by the dams and laden with mineral waste across...more
A local fisherman working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, clears up dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, Brazil,...more
A view of the mud which flooded Rio Doce is seen on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Scientists say the sediment, which may contain chemicals used by the mine to reduce iron ore impurities, could alter the...more
Local fishermen working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, work on the clearing of dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo,...more
Men look on from the banks of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Local authorities have ordered families rescued from the flood to wash thoroughly and dispose of clothes that came in contact with...more
Children play on the beach near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. "It's already clear wildlife is being killed by this mud," said Klemens Laschesfki, professor of geosciences at the...more
A general view the sea (L) and Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. As the heavy mud hardens, Laschesfki says, it will make farming difficult. And so much silt will settle along the bottom of the Rio...more
Seagulls fly near the mouth of the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Researchers are testing the river water and results should be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the...more
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. According to mining industry research and scientific literature published in recent years, the compounds are commonly used at...more
A wave is pictured on the sea near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. At least some of the compounds, according to the website of Air Products, a company that produces them, "are not...more
A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) lays her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam, in Brazil November 20, 2015. Samarco did not respond to questions about...more
People observe a loggerhead sea turtle crawling to the sea after laying her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam in Brazil November 20, 2015. The mouth of the Rio...more
An aerial view of the mud which flooded the Rio Doce in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men walk on the banks of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boat is pictured near the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gilmar (L), who lives at a farm on the banks of of Rio Doce, poses with his family in Linhares, Brazil, November 21, 2015. Gilmar said he won't use the river water for the irrigation of his agriculture anymore. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A surfer attends a protest before the arrival of mud from the dam in Regencia village, Brazil, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Turkey downs Russian warplane
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space.
Modi visits Singapore
Snapshots of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore.
Belgium on high alert
Soldiers patrol the streets of Brussels during a security lock down over what the authorities say is a "serious and imminent" threat of an attack.
Desperation on the Macedonia border
Migrants sew their lips shut on a hunger strike and block train tracks, as they demand passage to Europe at Greece's border with Macedonia.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.