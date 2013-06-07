Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 8, 2013

Downtime between Turkish protests

<p>A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted on them, as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Saturday, June 08, 2013

<p>Anti-government protesters and other men pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People practice yoga in Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Anti-government protester Hassan, a 67-year-old pensioner, takes part in Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters, one wearing a T-shirt with an image of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, pray during Friday prayers in Istanbul's Taksim square June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People place notes bearing their messages on a tree at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Tourists take photos in Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters play volleyball at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Protesters rest near their tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Tourists make their way through a barricaded street near Istanbul's Taksim square June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters rest in a damaged public bus at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>An anti-government protester looks at Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A woman reads messages stuck to a damaged vehicle at Taksim square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Guy Fawkes masks are seen on the ground as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Seyfi Yasar, a waiter, pauses while smoking next to barricades outside of a hotel which he works for, near Taksim square in central Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

