Downtime on the frontline

A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Rebel fighters pray beside the al-Sayyad hill bordering the town of Morek in the northern countryside of Hama January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Abu Amara Brigade fighters sleep in a safehouse at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A rebel fighter uses his mobile phone beside barriers at a frontline in Old Aleppo January 4, 2015. The text on the flag reads, "There is no God but Allah, The Islamic Front, A nation project". REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A rebel fighter receives a shave from a barber in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Rebel fighters watch television as they rest inside a room on the Karm al-Tarab frontline against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
A rebel fighter rests in a safehouse in Aleppo September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters are silhouetted as they stand on one of the front lines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo July 30, 2014. Picture taken July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
A rebel fighter plays a recorder inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
A rebel fighter plays football at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Kvrbasin village of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2014
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays on a slide in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Abu Amara Brigade fighters inspect food at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Rebel fighters receive food aid in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Rebel fighters pose for a picture inside a room in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
