Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 12:35am IST

Drafted into Ukraine's war

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after a top security official warned that Russian forces backing separatist rebels had sharply increased military activity in the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A conscript waves goodbye to his relatives before an enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react as they attend a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking the enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
An old placard is seen on the wall as conscripts attend an enrollment ceremony of the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony marking the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
