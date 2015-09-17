Drag queens of Tel Aviv
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
