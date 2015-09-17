Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015 | 7:25am IST

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 16
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 16
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 16
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 16
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 16
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 16
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 16
Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 16
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 16
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 16
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 16
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 16
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 16
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 16
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 16
Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Next Slideshows

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Catholicism is flourishing again in Cuba, gradually expanding its influence after suffering decades of repression.

17 Sep 2015
Houses on the edge

Houses on the edge

Houses teetering on the brink after being buffeted by natural disasters from typhoons to landslides.

15 Sep 2015
Airbus, Alabama

Airbus, Alabama

Airbus Group's new factory in Mobile, Alabama will build predominately A321 aircraft.

14 Sep 2015
Nashik Kumbh Mela

Nashik Kumbh Mela

A collection of pictures from the Kumbh Mela religious gathering in Nashik city. The festival is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.

13 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast