Draining a Parisian canal
An abandoned mud-covered Velib self-service public bicycle appears after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an...more
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Journalists and passers-by watch as workers catch fish near a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fish are displayed on a table after being caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Seagulls fly past abandoned Velib self-service public bicycles that appeared after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver checks the installation of a metallic barrier at the Jaures lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general views shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A worker prepares to weigh a carp caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Abandoned mud covered Velib self-service public bicycles appear after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A view shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An abandoned mud-covered scooter is seen during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers catch fish and check rubbish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
