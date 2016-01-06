Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 6, 2016 | 10:46pm IST

Draining a Parisian canal

An abandoned mud-covered Velib self-service public bicycle appears after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An abandoned mud-covered Velib self-service public bicycle appears after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An abandoned mud-covered Velib self-service public bicycle appears after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 15
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 15
Journalists and passers-by watch as workers catch fish near a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Journalists and passers-by watch as workers catch fish near a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Journalists and passers-by watch as workers catch fish near a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 15
Fish are displayed on a table after being caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Fish are displayed on a table after being caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Fish are displayed on a table after being caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 15
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 15
Seagulls fly past abandoned Velib self-service public bicycles that appeared after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Seagulls fly past abandoned Velib self-service public bicycles that appeared after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Seagulls fly past abandoned Velib self-service public bicycles that appeared after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 15
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 15
A diver checks the installation of a metallic barrier at the Jaures lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver checks the installation of a metallic barrier at the Jaures lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A diver checks the installation of a metallic barrier at the Jaures lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 15
A general views shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general views shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A general views shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 15
A worker prepares to weigh a carp caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A worker prepares to weigh a carp caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker prepares to weigh a carp caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 15
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 15
Abandoned mud covered Velib self-service public bicycles appear after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Abandoned mud covered Velib self-service public bicycles appear after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Abandoned mud covered Velib self-service public bicycles appear after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 15
A view shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A view shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 15
An abandoned mud-covered scooter is seen during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An abandoned mud-covered scooter is seen during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An abandoned mud-covered scooter is seen during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 15
Workers catch fish and check rubbish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers catch fish and check rubbish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers catch fish and check rubbish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

Next Slideshows

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

Scenes from the Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean basin where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

06 Jan 2016
Militia standoff in Oregon

Militia standoff in Oregon

A group of self-styled militiamen take over a U.S. federal facility.

06 Jan 2016
City of ice

City of ice

A look at frozen palaces and ice sculptures at the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China.

06 Jan 2016
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

06 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast