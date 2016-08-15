Edition:
Draining Rio's green pool

Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the water polo and synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The refusal of the Olympic diving pool to return to a more appealing blue hue had baffled technicians and competitors alike after it was pumped full of chemicals since turning a cloudy green color last week. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The colour and acrid smell of the pool have prompted jokes on the Internet and complaints from competitors and have become a symbol of the organizational problems dogging South America's first Games, which come as Brazil struggles with deep recession and political upheaval. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. On Saturday, Olympics organizers finally concluded the strange color was due to a mix-up over pool chemicals. A contractor dumped 80 liters of hydrogen peroxide into the water on the opening day of the Games, without informing them. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The chemical, which is used to keep pools clean, neutralized the chlorine that organizers were using to keep the pool blue, allowing algae to flourish, they said. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. Organizers spent 10 hours draining and replacing the water in the water polo pool, which has gone from green to a cloudy blue. The same pool was needed for the start of synchronized swimming where competitors need to see each other under water. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A technician drains water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. "Of course, it's an embarrassment," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "This was probably the only issue that we were unable to solve quickly," he told reporters. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The organizers will not drain the diving pool and instead continue with chemical treatment, as the discoloration did not seem to concern competitors in that sport as much. The diving competition will run throughout the second week of the Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Lifeguard drains water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
