Pictures | Wed May 25, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

Dramatic rescue at sea

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
1 / 10
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya in this handout picture May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
2 / 10
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
3 / 10
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
4 / 10
Migrants are rescued from a capsized boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
5 / 10
Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
6 / 10
Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
7 / 10
Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
8 / 10
Migrants are rescued from a capsized boat by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
9 / 10
Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
10 / 10
