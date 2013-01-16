Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 16, 2013 | 7:55pm IST

Dreamliner: the good and the bad times

<p>An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after making an emergency landing at Takamatsu airport in western Japan January 16, 2013, REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after making an emergency landing at Takamatsu airport in western Japan January 16, 2013, REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after making an emergency landing at Takamatsu airport in western Japan January 16, 2013, REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 22
<p>A Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane is seen at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Janauary 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano </p>

A Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane is seen at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Janauary 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane is seen at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Janauary 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Close
2 / 22
<p>Mechanics of All Nippon Airways (ANA) work beside the company's Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Mechanics of All Nippon Airways (ANA) work beside the company's Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Mechanics of All Nippon Airways (ANA) work beside the company's Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
3 / 22
<p>A mechanic of All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane is seen through a steel fence at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A mechanic of All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane is seen through a steel fence at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A mechanic of All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane is seen through a steel fence at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
4 / 22
<p>The burnt auxiliary power unit battery removed from a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet is seen in this picture provided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and obtained by Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. National Transportation Safety Board/Handout</p>

The burnt auxiliary power unit battery removed from a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet is seen in this picture provided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and obtained by Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. National...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

The burnt auxiliary power unit battery removed from a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet is seen in this picture provided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and obtained by Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. National Transportation Safety Board/Handout

Close
5 / 22
<p>Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane which encountered the mishap of a fuel leak arrives at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane which encountered the mishap of a fuel leak arrives at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane which encountered the mishap of a fuel leak arrives at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
6 / 22
<p>A front view of a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

A front view of a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A front view of a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
7 / 22
<p>An airport worker walks inside a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

An airport worker walks inside a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An airport worker walks inside a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
8 / 22
<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft approaches a parking position after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft approaches a parking position after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft approaches a parking position after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
9 / 22
<p>Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 22
<p>A flight attendant poses poses for a photograph in the business class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A flight attendant poses poses for a photograph in the business class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A flight attendant poses poses for a photograph in the business class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 22
<p>The flight deck of Qatar Airways' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

The flight deck of Qatar Airways' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

The flight deck of Qatar Airways' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
12 / 22
<p>A Boeing 787 sits on the assembly line at the company's operations in Everett, Washington, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

A Boeing 787 sits on the assembly line at the company's operations in Everett, Washington, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A Boeing 787 sits on the assembly line at the company's operations in Everett, Washington, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
13 / 22
<p>Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
14 / 22
<p>The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
15 / 22
<p>The first 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to be assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility is rolled out during a ceremony in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain</p>

The first 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to be assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility is rolled out during a ceremony in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

The first 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to be assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility is rolled out during a ceremony in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Close
16 / 22
<p>A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain </p>

A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Close
17 / 22
<p>A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is pictured in the Mid Body Production of assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain </p>

A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is pictured in the Mid Body Production of assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is pictured in the Mid Body Production of assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

Close
18 / 22
<p>A view shows a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston April 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Mary Ann Chastain </p>

A view shows a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston April 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Mary Ann Chastain

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A view shows a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston April 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Mary Ann Chastain

Close
19 / 22
<p>Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft lands at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft lands at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft lands at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
20 / 22
<p>People view the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People view the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

People view the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 22
<p>View of the business class cabin of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft during a media preview at an Air Canada hangar at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Toronto, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

View of the business class cabin of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft during a media preview at an Air Canada hangar at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Toronto, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

View of the business class cabin of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft during a media preview at an Air Canada hangar at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Toronto, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Next Slideshows

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong could be jailed and cycling could be dropped from the Olympics as a result of his reported admission to using performance-enhancing drugs.

16 Jan 2013
Army Day Parade

Army Day Parade

India celebrated the 65th anniversary of the formation of its national army with soldiers from various regiments and artillery on display.

15 Jan 2013
Pakistan anti-corruption march

Pakistan anti-corruption march

Sufi cleric Muhammad Tahirul Qadri has brought tens of thousands of followers to Islamabad to demand the resignation of top political leaders in the civilian...

15 Jan 2013
Newtown: One month later

Newtown: One month later

The Newtown community mourns 26 lives lost when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School last month.

15 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast