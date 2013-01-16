Dreamliner: the good and the bad times
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after making an emergency landing at Takamatsu airport in western Japan January 16, 2013, REUTERS/Kyodo
A Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane is seen at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Janauary 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano
Mechanics of All Nippon Airways (ANA) work beside the company's Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A mechanic of All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane is seen through a steel fence at Haneda airport in Tokyo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The burnt auxiliary power unit battery removed from a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet is seen in this picture provided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and obtained by Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. National...more
Japan Airlines' (JAL) Boeing Co's 787 plane which encountered the mishap of a fuel leak arrives at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A front view of a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
An airport worker walks inside a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft approaches a parking position after its first official landing at the Vienna airport December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A flight attendant poses poses for a photograph in the business class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The flight deck of Qatar Airways' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Boeing 787 sits on the assembly line at the company's operations in Everett, Washington, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The first 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to be assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility is rolled out during a ceremony in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet is pictured in the Mid Body Production of assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A view shows a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet being assembled at Boeing's South Carolina facility in North Charleston April 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Mary Ann Chastain
Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft lands at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People view the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
View of the business class cabin of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft during a media preview at an Air Canada hangar at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Toronto, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
