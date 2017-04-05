Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 6, 2017 | 1:30am IST

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
1 / 24
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
2 / 24
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 24
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 24
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 24
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 24
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 24
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 24
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 24
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 24
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 24
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
14 / 24
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 24
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 24
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 24
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 24
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 24
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
20 / 24
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 24
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
22 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
23 / 24
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Next Slideshows

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in...

06 Apr 2017
Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

05 Apr 2017
The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the...

05 Apr 2017
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

05 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast