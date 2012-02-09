Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 9, 2012 | 11:40pm IST

Drive-thru funeral home

<p>The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof,...more

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los...more

Thursday, February 09, 2012

The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 09, 2012

Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Snapshots from Myanmar

Snapshots from Myanmar

Next Slideshows

Snapshots from Myanmar

Snapshots from Myanmar

Daily life in the once closed country.

09 Feb 2012
Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea

Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea

A look at the people and the places that define the small African country of Equatorial Guinea.

09 Feb 2012
Cold warriors

Cold warriors

Training for combat in the extreme cold.

09 Feb 2012
India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka

Pictures from the second match of the tri-nation series at Perth.

08 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast