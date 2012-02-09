Drive-thru funeral home
The Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor is seen in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flo Watson, 61, and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. The glass partition is bulletproof,...more
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lying at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Taylor, 55, views the body of his late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel McDade, 67, and Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena view their late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Allen works at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kendrick Sparks, 42, views the body of his late uncle, Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People view the body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The family of the late Robert Sanders, 58, (L-R) mother Clemetene Sanders, 75, nephew Kendrick Sparks, 42, sister Virgie Douglas, 60, and brother Ronnie Sanders, 56, views his body at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los...more
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Clemetene Sanders, 75, (R) views the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Clemetene Sanders, 75, sits after viewing the body of her late son, Robert Sanders, 58, with her daughter Virgie Douglas, 60, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Henrietta McDade, 63, of Pasadena views her late friend Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
