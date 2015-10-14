Driverless cars
New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The forward-facing camera of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A Tesla Model S with version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features is seen during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September...more
Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in...more
An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015....more
An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A forward-looking sensor is seen mounted on a Delphi autonomous car before it departs Treasure Island for a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City in San Francisco, California March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rinspeed CEO Franck Rinderknecht shows the new Budii self-driving city car to Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard during the opening of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 5, 2015....more
Journalist surround the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car after it was unveiled during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sensor mounted on a Google self-driving vehicle is seen before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin, February 28, 2011....more
