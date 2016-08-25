Drones deliver
A delivery drone performs a test flight with a Domino's pizza box in Auckland, New Zealand. Domino's/Handout via REUTERS
A drone surveys the top of a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the America's Cup 2016 sailing race in Portsmouth, Britain. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
A drone intercepted by police as it was being flown near a north London prison is seen in this handout photograph released on August 22, 2016, in London, Britain. Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS
A drone delivers a life jacket to members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry as they take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Local police officer Agustin Mirete holds a drone equipped with a camera used for surveillance tasks in front of Poniente beach at the eastern costal town of Benidorm, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A Zipline delivery drone releases its payload midair during a flight demonstration at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
World's highest-paid actors
The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.
Janmashtami in Mumbai
Take a look at how people in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna.
Little Krishna
Children dressing up as Lord Krishna is a part of Janmashtami festivities.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.