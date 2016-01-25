Edition:
Drought and hunger in Africa

Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. South Africa suffered its driest year on record in 2015, as a drought that has threatened the vital maize crop and hit economic growth showed no sign of abating. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, Zimbabwe, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Children pump water at the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Masotsheni, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Men attempt to get a malnourished cow on its feet in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Children walk to the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Qwabe, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Mejury Tererai, 31, walks past a traditional maize granary near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
The remains of a cow are seen on a dry riverbed outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
People queue to collect water from a tank as water to homes has been cut off due to the drought in KwaMsane, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A malnourished cow walks past huts in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man and his grandchildren collect water from the Nkuzana River as water to homes has been cut off due to drought near Pongola, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Talent Cele, a new farmer, is seen at his farm outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Cattle drink water from a dam, which is almost dry due to drought, near Nongoma, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
