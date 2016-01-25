Drought and hunger in Africa
Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought...more
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. South Africa suffered its driest year on record in 2015, as a drought that has threatened the...more
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, Zimbabwe, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Children pump water at the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Masotsheni, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Men attempt to get a malnourished cow on its feet in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Children walk to the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Qwabe, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Mejury Tererai, 31, walks past a traditional maize granary near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The remains of a cow are seen on a dry riverbed outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People queue to collect water from a tank as water to homes has been cut off due to the drought in KwaMsane, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A malnourished cow walks past huts in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man and his grandchildren collect water from the Nkuzana River as water to homes has been cut off due to drought near Pongola, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Talent Cele, a new farmer, is seen at his farm outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Cattle drink water from a dam, which is almost dry due to drought, near Nongoma, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Next Slideshows
Blizzard of 2016
Scenes from the biggest storm of the year.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016
India will celebrate its 66th Republic Day on January 26.
Russia's Syria strike zone
Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.