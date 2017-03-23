Edition:
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The Kenyan government said 2.7 million people are affected by the drought. It estimates 20 percent of livestock has died in the arid and semi-arid counties, an area comprising about 80 percent of Kenya's landmass. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The Kenyan government said 2.7 million people are affected by the drought. It estimates 20 percent of livestock has died in the arid and semi-arid counties, an area comprising about 80 percent of Kenya's landmass. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana's collect carcasses of goats to be burned in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Nomadic communities store their savings in animals rather than banks and each carcass is a major loss. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana's collect carcasses of goats to be burned in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Nomadic communities store their savings in animals rather than banks and each carcass is a major loss. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Turkana's collect carcasses of goats to be burned in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Nomadic communities store their savings in animals rather than banks and each carcass is a major loss. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in the bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in the bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donkeys walk in front of a boat on a beach of Lake Turkana near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The government is running a "destocking" program, which pays herders for animals they would struggle to sell. It pays 2,000 Kenya shillings ($20) for a goat or a sheep, and 15,000 Ksh for a cow. That's half of the price of a healthy animal. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Donkeys walk in front of a boat on a beach of Lake Turkana near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The government is running a "destocking" program, which pays herders for animals they would struggle to sell. It pays 2,000 Kenya shillings ($20) for a goat or a sheep, and 15,000 Ksh for a cow. That's half of the price of a healthy animal. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman burns goats carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribesman burns goats carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in dry bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in dry bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A dead goat is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana tribesmen collect goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Turkana tribesmen collect goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy holds a plastic carrying his breakfast in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana boy holds a plastic carrying his breakfast in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribes village is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribes village is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman walks with goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribeswoman walks with goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman collects goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribesman collects goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child next to the construction site of her cabin in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child next to the construction site of her cabin in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
