Drought destroys Iowa's corn
A man mows grass in front of a drought stricken corn field in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. Drought in the Midwest worsened over the past week, with a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, the...more
A man mows grass in front of a drought stricken corn field in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. Drought in the Midwest worsened over the past week, with a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, the Drought Monitor said. In Iowa, the top U.S. corn-growing state, about 13 percent of the state is now in severe drought, with the worst-hit areas in the east-central section and southeastern corner of the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn plant rises above others at a plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn plant rises above others at a plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bob Spidle watches over corn kernels being transferred into a truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bob Spidle watches over corn kernels being transferred into a truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kernels of corn are dropped into a large truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kernels of corn are dropped into a large truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer poses with a handful of corn kernels in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer poses with a handful of corn kernels in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jack Smith, 11, stretches over soybean plants while removing weeds from the field with other members of his church youth group during their summer holidays in Brooklyn, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jack Smith, 11, stretches over soybean plants while removing weeds from the field with other members of his church youth group during their summer holidays in Brooklyn, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A corn plant, damaged due to lack of water, is photographed in a corn field in Centerville, Iowa July 11, 2012. Scorching heat and rain-less skies continued to frustrate U.S. Midwestern farmers, with damage to the corn and soybean crops growing more...more
A corn plant, damaged due to lack of water, is photographed in a corn field in Centerville, Iowa July 11, 2012. Scorching heat and rain-less skies continued to frustrate U.S. Midwestern farmers, with damage to the corn and soybean crops growing more dire by the day. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Wild flowers grow in the foreground as a man sprays roadside plants with insecticide in front of a drought stricken corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Wild flowers grow in the foreground as a man sprays roadside plants with insecticide in front of a drought stricken corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer breaks open a ear of corn while surveying his crop in Mystic, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer breaks open a ear of corn while surveying his crop in Mystic, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer sprays a combination of insecticide and fungicide on a corn plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farmer sprays a combination of insecticide and fungicide on a corn plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insect, commonly referred by local farmers as the Japanese beetle, eats the silk off the head of a corn in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insect, commonly referred by local farmers as the Japanese beetle, eats the silk off the head of a corn in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tractor leaves a trail of dust while moving between a soybean crop and a corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tractor leaves a trail of dust while moving between a soybean crop and a corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Sandusky sex abuse scandal
A report said Penn State leaders including Joe Paterno concealed critical facts about Sandusky's child sexual abuse for years, showing a "total disregard" for...
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
Farnborough Airshow
Pictures from the Farnborough Airshow being held from July 9-15.
Jailhouse Paan
Snapshots of a jail cell-themed paan shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.