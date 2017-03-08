Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. "If there's a very small amount of food, we give it to those who need it the most - the youngest," said Fatuma Abdille, who arrived in...more

An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. "If there's a very small amount of food, we give it to those who need it the most - the youngest," said Fatuma Abdille, who arrived in the capital of Mogadishu two weeks ago with her seven children after the family's herd of goats perished from hunger. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close