Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somali mothers are facing an agonizing choice over how to...more
An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. "If there's a very small amount of food, we give it to those who need it the most - the youngest," said Fatuma Abdille, who arrived in...more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The drought has shriveled grass and dried up water holes. In Bay, a key agricultural region, the United Nations says...more
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. Now the United Nations is warning that the country risks a repeat of the 2011 famine that killed around...more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The current drought is threatening to turn into famine, with at least 360,000 Somali children severely malnourished,...more
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine in Mogadishu. Somalia had been plagued by civil war for more than a quarter of a century. Insecurity prevents aid workers from accessing...more
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. As water sources evaporate, many families are forced to drink water infected with deadly cholera...more
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali child is screened for malnutrition before receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali people arrange their jerrycans to collect water from a tap at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali man carries his son into a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children are seen outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman sits with her children inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Greek farmers clash with police
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.