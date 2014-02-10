Drought in Brazil
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the...more
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the original estimate of $3.4 billion, near the city of Mauriti, Brazil, January 28, 2014. In 2006, then President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, pushed through an idea that long-suffering residents of the region had been hearing about for more than a century. By 2010, Lula de Silva said, water would be pumped over hills and into a 477 kilometer-long network of canals, aqueducts and reservoirs to quench thirsty cities and farms in four states. Eight years later, and near the end of a first term for Lula's hand-picked successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, the project is only half built. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker fills a truck with water pumped from one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker fills a truck with water pumped from one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker welds a pipe in a pumping station of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker welds a pipe in a pumping station of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers do minor repairs to one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers do minor repairs to one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Clouds form over one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Clouds form over one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of workers inside the Cuncas I tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of workers inside the Cuncas I tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Floresta, Pernambuco state, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Floresta, Pernambuco state, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals and pumping station being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals and pumping station being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Antonio Alves da Rocha, 59, pulls a cart with water alongside one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sertania, Pernambuco state, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Antonio Alves da Rocha, 59, pulls a cart with water alongside one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sertania, Pernambuco state, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers observe the construction of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers observe the construction of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers monitor the drilling of the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers monitor the drilling of the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, holds the skull of one of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, holds the skull of one of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, stands near the skulls of some of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, stands near the skulls of some of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The carcasses of dead cows, victims of the prolonged drought, lie on the ground near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The carcasses of dead cows, victims of the prolonged drought, lie on the ground near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A cow walks along one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A cow walks along one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Best of Sochi - Day 3
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
India in New Zealand
A look at highlights from the first test match between India and New Zealand.
Best of Sochi - Day 2
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Olympic medal winners
On and off the podium some of the Olympic medal winners in Sochi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.