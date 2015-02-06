Drought reveals lost town
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015....more
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
