Drought-stricken Cuba

Porfirio Rodriguez, 62, a worker of Petate water reservoir, rides his horse in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming...more

Porfirio Rodriguez, 62, a worker of Petate water reservoir, rides his horse in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and left more than a million people relying on trucked-in water. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Close