Drought-stricken Cuba
Porfirio Rodriguez, 62, a worker of Petate water reservoir, rides his horse in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming...more
People carry buckets of water at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. From Cuba's famous cigars to sugar, vegetables, rice, coffee and beans, the drought is damaging crops. It has slowed planting...more
A view of a rock wall usually submerged by water is seen at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. The country's civil defense system said the drought, record heat and water leakage have led to "low levels of...more
Children fill buckets with water in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
People receive water from a truck Cistern at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A man carries buckets of water while is searching a some of water at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A view of the measuring poles used to read the water levels stand at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
People stand near tanks of water for their house in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Brenda del Pino, 64, pulls water from a cistern in her house at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A man on a tractor ploughs the land, in a tobacco plantation in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. \REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A dry rice field is seen in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A worker of Petate water reservoir works in a field in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
