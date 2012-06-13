Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 13, 2012 | 8:55am IST

Dry spell in Brazil

<p>A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
1 / 22
<p>A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the month of May. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the...more

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the month of May. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
2 / 22
<p>Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 22
<p>A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 22
<p>A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 22
<p>Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 22
<p>A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 22
<p>Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 22
<p>A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 22
<p>The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 22
<p>A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 22
<p>Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 22
<p>Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
13 / 22
<p>Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 22
<p>Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 22
<p>A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 22
<p>Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 22
<p>Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 22
<p>Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 22
<p>Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012....more

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 22
<p>A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 22
<p>Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The lost art of blacksmithing

The lost art of blacksmithing

Next Slideshows

The lost art of blacksmithing

The lost art of blacksmithing

Two Austrian blacksmith brothers produce made-to-order handmade pieces for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per item and hardly differ from the...

13 Jun 2012
Escape from Alcatraz

Escape from Alcatraz

This week marks the fiftieth anniversary of the daring three man escape from the island prison.

13 Jun 2012
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.

13 Jun 2012
Child workers of India

Child workers of India

India has over 12 million labourers below the age of 14, more than anywhere else in the world.

12 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast