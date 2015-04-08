Dry times in California
A visitor walks near the receding waters at Folsom Lake, which is 17 percent of its capacity, in Folsom, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Angelica Gallegos, 37, whose well has run dry, chops vegetables as she stands next to her sink where she washes dishes with bottled water in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boat paddle is shown on the bottom of the nearly dry Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters battle a blaze, part of the Poinsettia Fire, in San Marcos, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The shadow of an Osprey aircraft carrying the White House press pool falls upon a farm field near Fresno, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Drew McClellan of A Lucky Lawn and his wife Deb paint green dye onto drought-affected grass at a home in Santa Fe Springs, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign advising to pray for rain hangs above an exhibit area at the 47th Annual World Ag Expo in Tulare, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A sprinkler runs and water flows down a driveway on a mandatory "no watering" day in Sacramento, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a warning for the first violation to a $1000 fine for the fourth violation. ...more
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A buoy is seen where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state...more
Underweight cattle are held for auction at Cattlemen's Livestock Auction in Galt, February 12, 2014. California's drought has led many ranchers to sell their cattle, often to buyers further east, as grazing land becomes barren and hay becomes scarce...more
A digital traffic sign usually used for commuter travel information informs travelers southbound on interstate highway 5 to conserve water as they pass through Del Mar, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Water and mud blow out of the top of a drill, as Diamond Well Drillers drill to deepen the Brady family well in Woodland, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A fountain outside City Hall is shut down due to the drought, in downtown Los Angeles, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patchy snow covers a meadow in Phillips, where the California Department of Water Resources measured the snowpack on January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, (L) who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, hands bottles to Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shells are seen on a former lake bed from where the water receded at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Visitors look over the foundation of a structure from the Gold Rush era town of Mormon Island, uncovered by receding waters at Folsom Lake in Folsom, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark and Ellen Fontaine stand beside water tanks at their home in Philo, February 25, 2014. As drought conditions continue in Northern California, the couple now relies on water deliveries by truck to supply their home. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Houseboats sit on Lake Kaweah, well below the visible high-water mark in Lemon Cove, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dry dock is seen from an area that was previously underwater at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get...more
City of Sacramento water conservation representative Steven Upton photographs a Sacramento home that has evidence of watering on a mandatory "no watering" day, August 15, 2014. Penalties for illegal watering in Sacramento range from a warning for the...more
A section of the California aqueduct is pictured in Palmdale, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ranch hand Ricardo Madrigal feeds cattle on the Van Vleck Ranch in Rancho Murieta, California, February 12, 2014. California's ongoing drought has greatly increased feed costs for ranchers, forcing some to sell their cattle. The Van Vleck ranch has...more
Docks that collapsed when the water receded are seen at Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, pours water from a tank on her back porch in Porterville, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
