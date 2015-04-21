Dry times in California

A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock...more

A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass. Wildlife advocates and many park users are opposed after almost half of the majestic elks died while living in a fenced-in area in the northern part of the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

