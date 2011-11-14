Dubai Airshow 2011
The Patrouille de France performs during the first day of the Dubai Airshow November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
A Rafale fighter jet performs during the first day of the Dubai Airshow November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
A C-27J Spartan plane performs during the first day of the Dubai Airshow November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
An Emirates Airlines Boeing 777-300 aircraft takes off during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Visitors walk by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Emirates Airlines planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
A pilot stands by his plane, a Hawker Beechcraft T-6C Texan II, during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Visitors tour the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Experimental test pilot Reto Aeschlimann stands beside a Pilatus PC-21 during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Visitors take a tour during the first day of the Dubai Airshow November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
A Rafale fighter jet performs during the first day of the Dubai Airshow November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
Visitors take a look at the Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during the second day of the Dubai Airshow November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro
