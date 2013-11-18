Dubai Airshow
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Typhoon aftermath from above
The devastation of Typhoon Haiyan as seen from above.
JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now
Photographer Adrees Latif follows in the footsteps of the photographers who took some of the most memorable pictures related to President John F. Kennedy's...
India This Week
India through the lens of Reuters photographers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.