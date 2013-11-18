Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 2:55am IST

Dubai Airshow

<p>The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A Rafale fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

An F18 Super Hornet fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Al Fursan, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A Typhoon fighter jet flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A visitor poses for a picture as a P-8A Poseidon flies past during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

An exhibitor shows the bullets used by a portable automated long range gun system which can be used in cargo aircraft during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A visitor poses for a picture on a military helicopter during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Visitors look for shelter during the sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. The flying display was cancelled due to the sandstorm. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

An aircraft is pictured during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Visitors walk during a sandstorm at the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

