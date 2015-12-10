Dubai from above
Gyrocopters fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is seen in a general view of Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A general view Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. The World Islands is located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) off the coast of Jumeirah. The collection of man-made islands are shaped into the...more
An aerial view of Dubai from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aerial shot of the Al Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Sultanahmet (Blue Mosque), is seen in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Boats are moored at the Marina neighborhood in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A general view of the luxury Burj al-Arab Hotel at Jumeirah area in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
