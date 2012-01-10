Edition:
Dubai from above

<p>A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>An aerial view of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>An aerial shot of the Al Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Sultanahmet (Blue Mosque), is seen in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

<p>An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Houses on the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah are seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>An aerial view of the Dubai Marina is seen during the UIM XCat Powerboat Championships in Dubai, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>The view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Dubai Tower shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>An aerial view is seen of construction work in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>An aerial view of the Dubai Marina skyline is seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert</p>

<p>An aerial view of The World Island in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A view of the Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai and some high rise buildings, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp </p>

<p>An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>A view of the city of Dubai, in the haze, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp </p>

<p>Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp </p>

<p>The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>Islands in the shape of countries and continents are seen on The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>An aerial view of Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert </p>

<p>An aerial view of the man-made palm tree-shaped islands in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>An aerial view of The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis hotel in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

<p>An aerial view with the Burj Al Arab hotel is seen in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

