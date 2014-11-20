Edition:
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outside Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Spain's 18th Duchess of Alba, who died aged 88, was one of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats, the owner of fabulous palaces and priceless works of art. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

The Duchess of Alba, seen in Estoril, Portugal on February 8, 2012, is also known as Maria del Rosario Cayetana Alfonsa Victoria Eugenia Francisca Fitz-James Stuart y Silva. Known to friends as "Cayetana", she was named by Guinness World Records as the world's most titled person. She was 14 times a Spanish grandee, five times a duchess, once a countess-duchess, 18 times a marchioness, 18 times a countess and once a viscountess, according to the entry. REUTERS/ Hugo Correia

The coffin of the Duchess of Alba is seen in the town hall of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 20, 2014. She died after a short illness, surrounded by family in the 14th century Palacio de Duenas in Seville, famous for its lemon-tree-filled courtyards and her favorite of her many properties. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People climb up the stairs while making their way to pay their respects to the Duchess of Alba in Seville November 20, 2014. With her cloud of white hair and face molded by plastic surgery, she was rarely out of the Spanish gossip magazines, most recently on the arm of her third husband, 24 years her junior. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (L) and her husband Alfonso Diez pose at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Then 85 years old, she wedded a civil servant 24 years her junior after overcoming opposition from her children and Spain's royal family. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Alfonso Diez (R), husband of the Duchess of Alba, and her son Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Martinez de Irujo (C) are seen in the town hall in Seville after her death November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Family members surround and carry the coffin of the Duchess of Alba in Seville November 20, 2014. Head of one of Spain's oldest aristocratic families dating back to the 1400s, and the third woman to hold the title of Duchess of Alba in her own right, her wealth is estimated at between 600 million and 3.5 billion euros. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

The hearse with the coffin of the Duchess of Alba drives in a courtyard before leaving Las Duenas palace in Seville November 20, 2014. The duchess tells in her autobiography of how Spanish artist Pablo Picasso asked her to pose nude to recreate a painting by Francisco Goya, but her conservative first husband forbade it. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez and music group "Siempre Asi" at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. Born in 1926 in Madrid, she spent much of her childhood in London when her father was ambassador to Britain and where she dined with Winston Churchill and played with Princess Margaret. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso Diez pose before a presentation of her new biography book "Yo Cayetana" by Antonio Burgos in Seville December 20, 2011. The twice-widowed duchess first married aged 21 in 1947 to fellow aristocrat Luis Martinez de Irujo in a wedding on a scale to rival that of Britain's Princess Elizabeth later that year. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Demonstrators shout slogans at the Duchess of Alba during a protest over Spain's economic crisis in Seville June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

A man wears a souvenir t-shirt reading "I love DuQueSa (Duchess)" outside Las Duenas Palace before her wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. The duchess became a fixture of the international jet-set, hosting Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy on their visits to Spain and turning her Madrid palace over to French designer Yves Saint Laurent to stage a Dior fashion show in 1959. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

The Duchess of Alba and her daughter Cayetana are pictured in Jerez de la Frontera November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, talks to the Duchess of Alba as they visit the flamenco museum in Seville, southern Spain, April 1, 2011. The duchess, who favored an eccentric clothing style, sporting beaded anklets and fishnet tights well into her eighties. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Actors Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz pose with the Duchess of Alba during the world premiere of their film "Knight & Day" in Seville June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The Duchess of Alba attends the funeral of Spanish opera singer Alfredo Kraus in Madrid, September 12, 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso attend the Davis Cup final singles rubber between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Argentina's Juan Monaco in Seville December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco with bullfighter Curro Romero after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Duenas Palace in Seville October 5, 2011. An aficionado of bull-fighting and flamenco, she often took place of honor at bull-fights in her beloved Seville, usually sporting a magnificent 'mantilla' - the traditional Spanish lace veil worn over a high comb. REUTERS/Julio Munoz/Pool

The Duchess of Alba takes off her shoes to dance flamenco at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after her wedding with Alfonso Diez in Seville October 5, 2011. Although ill health kept her out of the public eye in later months, her most memorable recent image was when she flung off her shoes to perform an impromptu flamenco dance before a forest of cameras and well-wishers at her third wedding. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outside Las Duenas Palace after their wedding in Seville October 5, 2011. "Together we have a wonderful time. She's always asking: What shall we do next? She's unstoppable," said her husband in an interview in Vanity Fair magazine shortly before their marriage. "It often seems that I'm the older of the two." REUTERS/Javier Diaz

