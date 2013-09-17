Edition:
Dungeon of horrors

<p>A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on Tuesday. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on Tuesday. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a steel cage, a steel-topped table, butcher kits and restraints in the basement of Portway's Worcester residence. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a steel cage, a steel-topped table, butcher kits and restraints in the basement of Portway's Worcester residence. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than 160 children have been identified as victims and rescued REUTERS/US Attorney's Office</p>

Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than 160 children have been identified as victims and rescued REUTERS/US Attorney's Office

<p>A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child pornography on his computer REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child pornography on his computer REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

<p>Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

