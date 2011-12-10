Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 10, 2011 | 5:55pm IST

Durban climate talks

<p>Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
1 / 25
<p>Environmental activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Environmental activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Environmental activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 25
<p>The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9,...more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
3 / 25
<p>Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
4 / 25
<p>The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011....more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
5 / 25
<p>The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill (2nd L) from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill (2nd L) from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9,...more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill (2nd L) from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
6 / 25
<p>United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 25
<p>United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
9 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 25
<p>United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 25
<p>United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 25
<p>Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 25
<p>Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
17 / 25
<p>Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
18 / 25
<p>People walk past a display left as part of a protest organised by the aid group Oxfam on Durban's beachfront December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

People walk past a display left as part of a protest organised by the aid group Oxfam on Durban's beachfront December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

People walk past a display left as part of a protest organised by the aid group Oxfam on Durban's beachfront December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
19 / 25
<p>Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
20 / 25
<p>Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
21 / 25
<p>Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group OXFAM, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group OXFAM, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Saturday, December 10, 2011

Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group OXFAM, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
22 / 25
<p>United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban...more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
23 / 25
<p>United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban...more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
24 / 25
<p>United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (C) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (C) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8,...more

Saturday, December 10, 2011

United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (C) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Shooting at Virginia Tech

Shooting at Virginia Tech

Next Slideshows

Shooting at Virginia Tech

Shooting at Virginia Tech

A shooting incident revives memories of the 2007 rampage.

10 Dec 2011
Virginia Tech remembers

Virginia Tech remembers

Virginia Tech students hold a memorial service and candlelight vigil for a fallen police officer, killed near the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in...

10 Dec 2011
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Dec 2011
India this week

India this week

Pictures from the week that went by.

09 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast