Durban climate talks
Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Environmental activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Environmental activists hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9,...more
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Delegates continue debating into the night during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011....more
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill (2nd L) from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9,...more
The Colossal Fossil mock award is presented to activist Isaac Astill (2nd L) from the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Australian Youth Climate Coalition (ATCC) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations security personnel form a cordon as protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesting environmental activists attempt to gain access to the plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) in Durban, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a display left as part of a protest organised by the aid group Oxfam on Durban's beachfront December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a display left as part of a protest organised by the aid group Oxfam on Durban's beachfront December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group Oxfam, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group OXFAM, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Busi Ndlovu, a member of the aid group OXFAM, stages a protest against the use of coal-based energy on Durban's beachfront, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban...more
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban...more
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (2nd R) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (C) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8,...more
United Nations Security personnel escorts U.S. youth delegate Abigail Borah (C) after she disrupted a speech by U.S. Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP17) plenary session in Durban December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
Shooting at Virginia Tech
A shooting incident revives memories of the 2007 rampage.
Virginia Tech remembers
Virginia Tech students hold a memorial service and candlelight vigil for a fallen police officer, killed near the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
India this week
Pictures from the week that went by.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.