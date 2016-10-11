Edition:
Durga Puja festival ends

Municipal workers immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Howrah on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A girl watches as Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on each others face after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A devotee offers sweets to the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu women use their mobile phones to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

