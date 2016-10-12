Edition:
Dussehra celebrations in India

A police officer offers prayers to weapons as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu priest offers prayers to a weapon as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A police officer (R) offers prayers to a weapon as part of a ritual at the police headquarters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March, during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana acts in a religious play during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artists dressed as Hindu lord Rama (L), his brother Laxman (R), and demon King Ravana act in a religious play during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artists get ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana gets ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People use their mobile phones to take photos as an effigy of demon king Ravana is set on fire during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman seeks blessings from artists dressed as Hindu lord Rama and his brother Laxman during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds a mace presented by Lucknow's mayor Dinesh Sharma (2nd L) as Home Minister Rajnath Singh (R) looks on during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Lucknow, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (5th L) prays in front of artists dressed as Hindu gods Hanuman (C), Rama (3rd R) and Laxman during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Lucknow, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

An effigy of demon king Ravana collapses as it burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fireworks explode as an effigy of Kumbhkarana, brother of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fireworks explode from a burning effigy of demon king Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ajmer, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

