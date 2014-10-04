Dussehra celebrations
People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph...more
An effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of...more
Artists dressed as Hindu Gods Rama (R) and Laxman (L) give blessings to a child during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that...more
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman reacts as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu...more
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in a religious play during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the...more
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu...more
An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is seen amidst smoke from burnt firecrackers before being set on fire during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the...more
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist (L) applies finishing touches to a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
