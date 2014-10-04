Edition:
India
Sat Oct 4, 2014

Dussehra celebrations

People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Saturday, October 04, 2014
People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
An effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 04, 2014
An effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Artists dressed as Hindu Gods Rama (R) and Laxman (L) give blessings to a child during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, October 04, 2014
Artists dressed as Hindu Gods Rama (R) and Laxman (L) give blessings to a child during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman reacts as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 04, 2014
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman reacts as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in a religious play during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, October 04, 2014
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in a religious play during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, October 04, 2014
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is seen amidst smoke from burnt firecrackers before being set on fire during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, October 04, 2014
An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is seen amidst smoke from burnt firecrackers before being set on fire during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 04, 2014
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist (L) applies finishing touches to a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 04, 2014
An artist (L) applies finishing touches to a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
