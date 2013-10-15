Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the Durga Puja festival from October 11 to October 14, which is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri