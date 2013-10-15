Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 9:30am IST

Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

<p>Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
1 / 54
<p>Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 54
<p>Hindu women apply 'sindur', or vermillion powder, on each other on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu women apply 'sindur', or vermillion powder, on each other on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu women apply 'sindur', or vermillion powder, on each other on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 54
<p>Devotees dance and throw power on each other as they carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Devotees dance and throw power on each other as they carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees dance and throw power on each other as they carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
4 / 54
<p>Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Hawra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Hawra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Hawra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
5 / 54
<p>Hindu women worship an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu women worship an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu women worship an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 54
<p>A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 54
<p>An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is transported on a boat for immersion in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is transported on a boat for immersion in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is transported on a boat for immersion in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 54
<p>Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 54
<p>Devotees watch idols of the Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Devotees watch idols of the Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees watch idols of the Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
10 / 54
<p>Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
11 / 54
<p>Devotees transport an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck for its immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Devotees transport an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck for its immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Devotees transport an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck for its immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
12 / 54
<p>A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
13 / 54
<p>Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
14 / 54
<p>An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
15 / 54
<p>A boy dressed as Lord Hanuman chants religious slogans during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A boy dressed as Lord Hanuman chants religious slogans during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A boy dressed as Lord Hanuman chants religious slogans during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
16 / 54
<p>A boy takes photos with his mobile phone of an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana as it is burning during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A boy takes photos with his mobile phone of an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana as it is burning during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A boy takes photos with his mobile phone of an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana as it is burning during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
17 / 54
<p>People watch an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana being burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

People watch an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana being burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People watch an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana being burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
18 / 54
<p>A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole before an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar October 13, 2013. Effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole before an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar October 13, 2013. Effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole before an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar October 13, 2013. Effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Close
19 / 54
<p>Hindu priests perform traditional worship of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu priests perform traditional worship of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu priests perform traditional worship of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
20 / 54
<p>Hindu priests adjust the saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. A Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as an incarnation of the Goddess Durga. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu priests adjust the saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. A Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as an incarnation of the Goddess...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu priests adjust the saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. A Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as an incarnation of the Goddess Durga. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
21 / 54
<p>Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
22 / 54
<p>Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
23 / 54
<p>Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 54
<p>A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
25 / 54
<p>School girls dressed as various Hindu deities pose as they wait to perform during Durga Puja festival celebrations at their school in Chennai October 11, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Babu</p>

School girls dressed as various Hindu deities pose as they wait to perform during Durga Puja festival celebrations at their school in Chennai October 11, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus....more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

School girls dressed as various Hindu deities pose as they wait to perform during Durga Puja festival celebrations at their school in Chennai October 11, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Babu

Close
26 / 54
<p>Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
27 / 54
<p>A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
28 / 54
<p>People, dressed as Hindu gods Rama (R) and Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People, dressed as Hindu gods Rama (R) and Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People, dressed as Hindu gods Rama (R) and Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
29 / 54
<p>A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the Durga Puja festival from October 11 to October 14, which is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the Durga Puja festival from October 11 to October 14, which is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
30 / 54
<p>Artists dressed as Hindu god Rama (L), his wife Sita (C) and his brother Laxman sit in a chariot during a religious procession ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 9, 2013. Dussehra takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed mythical Demon King Ravana, symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Artists dressed as Hindu god Rama (L), his wife Sita (C) and his brother Laxman sit in a chariot during a religious procession ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 9, 2013. Dussehra takes place on October 13, and...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Artists dressed as Hindu god Rama (L), his wife Sita (C) and his brother Laxman sit in a chariot during a religious procession ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 9, 2013. Dussehra takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed mythical Demon King Ravana, symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
31 / 54
<p>A girl, who helps her parents to make effigies of demon king Ravana, looks on in front of the effigies on sale at a roadside in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A girl, who helps her parents to make effigies of demon king Ravana, looks on in front of the effigies on sale at a roadside in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A girl, who helps her parents to make effigies of demon king Ravana, looks on in front of the effigies on sale at a roadside in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
32 / 54
<p>An artisan walks past effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An artisan walks past effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artisan walks past effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
33 / 54
<p>People get ready backstage before their performance for Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. Dussera takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed mythical Demon King Ravana, symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People get ready backstage before their performance for Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. Dussera takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People get ready backstage before their performance for Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. Dussera takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed mythical Demon King Ravana, symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
34 / 54
<p>People, dressed Hindu god Rama (C), his wife Sita (R) and his brother Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People, dressed Hindu god Rama (C), his wife Sita (R) and his brother Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People, dressed Hindu god Rama (C), his wife Sita (R) and his brother Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
35 / 54
<p>An artisan gives finishing touches to an effigy of demon king Ravana in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh October 8, 2013. The effigies are burnt during the festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

An artisan gives finishing touches to an effigy of demon king Ravana in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh October 8, 2013. The effigies are burnt during the festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artisan gives finishing touches to an effigy of demon king Ravana in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh October 8, 2013. The effigies are burnt during the festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
36 / 54
<p>Widows offer prayers in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Widows offer prayers in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Widows offer prayers in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
37 / 54
<p>Bhushan Sharma, 59, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before performing the role of the demon king Ravana during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in Jammu October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Bhushan Sharma, 59, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before performing the role of the demon king Ravana during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in Jammu October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Bhushan Sharma, 59, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before performing the role of the demon king Ravana during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in Jammu October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
38 / 54
<p>Widows sing and dance in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Widows sing and dance in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Widows sing and dance in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
39 / 54
<p>Artisans apply finishing touches to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Artisans apply finishing touches to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Artisans apply finishing touches to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
40 / 54
<p>The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats in the waters of the river Ganges to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats in the waters of the river Ganges to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats in the waters of the river Ganges to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
41 / 54
<p>Labourers carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Labourers carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Labourers carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
42 / 54
<p>Labourers carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga through the Kumartuli area ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Labourers carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga through the Kumartuli area ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Labourers carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga through the Kumartuli area ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
43 / 54
<p>Artists dressed as the Hindu god Shiva (L) and goddess Parvati perform during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Artists dressed as the Hindu god Shiva (L) and goddess Parvati perform during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Artists dressed as the Hindu god Shiva (L) and goddess Parvati perform during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
44 / 54
<p>An artist dressed as the Hindu god Lord Rama memorizes a script backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An artist dressed as the Hindu god Lord Rama memorizes a script backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist dressed as the Hindu god Lord Rama memorizes a script backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
45 / 54
<p>Hindu devotees perform prayers on the steps of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai October 4 , 2013. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during Mahalaya, which is also called 'Shraadh' or Pitra Paksha. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Hindu devotees perform prayers on the steps of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai October 4 , 2013. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Hindu devotees perform prayers on the steps of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai October 4 , 2013. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during Mahalaya, which is also called 'Shraadh' or Pitra Paksha. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
46 / 54
<p>An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
47 / 54
<p>An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
48 / 54
<p>A girl dressed in traditional attire poses as she takes part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A girl dressed in traditional attire poses as she takes part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A girl dressed in traditional attire poses as she takes part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
49 / 54
<p>An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
50 / 54
<p>An artisan rests inside a mosquito net in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga after a shift at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

An artisan rests inside a mosquito net in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga after a shift at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artisan rests inside a mosquito net in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga after a shift at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
51 / 54
<p>Artists carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga back to their workshop after it was left out to dry ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Artists carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga back to their workshop after it was left out to dry ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Artists carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga back to their workshop after it was left out to dry ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
52 / 54
<p>Mumtaz Ahamed, 35, a Muslim artist from Pakistan's Karachi city, applies the finishing touches to a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Mumtaz Ahamed, 35, a Muslim artist from Pakistan's Karachi city, applies the finishing touches to a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Mumtaz Ahamed, 35, a Muslim artist from Pakistan's Karachi city, applies the finishing touches to a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
53 / 54
<p>An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in Chennai September 26, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Babu</p>

An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in Chennai September 26, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in Chennai September 26, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Babu

Close
54 / 54
View Again
View Next
NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

NY Comic-Con

NY Comic-Con

Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.

12 Oct 2013
Ukrainian Fashion Week

Ukrainian Fashion Week

The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.

11 Oct 2013
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

11 Oct 2013
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

10 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures