Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu women apply 'sindur', or vermillion powder, on each other on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees dance and throw power on each other as they carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Hawra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu women worship an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman has "Sindur", or vermillion powder, applied to her face on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga is transported on a boat for immersion in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Ganges on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees watch idols of the Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees transport an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on a truck for its immersion in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A devotee watches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga being immersed in the waters of river Yamuna on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Hindu men prepare to burn an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy dressed as Lord Hanuman chants religious slogans during Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy takes photos with his mobile phone of an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana as it is burning during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People watch an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana being burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in New Delhi October 13, 2013. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph...more
A tightrope walker performs on a rope while holding a balancing pole before an effigy of 10-headed demon king Ravana is burnt during Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar October 13, 2013. Effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu...more
Hindu priests perform traditional worship of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priests adjust the saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, of a Kumari during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 12, 2013. A Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as an incarnation of the Goddess...more
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival, whose name literally means nine...more
A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks wrapped in cloth after praying on the banks of the Ganges river during a ritual, as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School girls dressed as various Hindu deities pose as they wait to perform during Durga Puja festival celebrations at their school in Chennai October 11, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus....more
Effigies of demon king Ravana are kept under a bus stop to prevent them from getting wet from the rain ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman stands next to effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 11, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the...more
People, dressed as Hindu gods Rama (R) and Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor selling garlands of marigold flowers eats as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 9, 2013. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes...more
Artists dressed as Hindu god Rama (L), his wife Sita (C) and his brother Laxman sit in a chariot during a religious procession ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 9, 2013. Dussehra takes place on October 13, and...more
A girl, who helps her parents to make effigies of demon king Ravana, looks on in front of the effigies on sale at a roadside in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of...more
An artisan walks past effigies of demon king Ravana put out for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra outside a metro station in New Delhi October 9, 2013. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the...more
People get ready backstage before their performance for Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. Dussera takes place on October 13, and culminates with the burning of huge images of the ten-headed...more
People, dressed Hindu god Rama (C), his wife Sita (R) and his brother Laxman, perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan gives finishing touches to an effigy of demon king Ravana in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh October 8, 2013. The effigies are burnt during the festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over...more
Widows offer prayers in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bhushan Sharma, 59, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before performing the role of the demon king Ravana during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in Jammu October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Widows sing and dance in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans apply finishing touches to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats in the waters of the river Ganges to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga to a pandal or a temporary platform ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 6, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for...more
Labourers carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga through the Kumartuli area ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artists dressed as the Hindu god Shiva (L) and goddess Parvati perform during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Lord Rama memorizes a script backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Hindu devotees perform prayers on the steps of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai October 4 , 2013. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during...more
An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl dressed in traditional attire poses as she takes part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An artisan rests inside a mosquito net in front of idols of Hindu goddess Durga after a shift at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Artists carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga back to their workshop after it was left out to dry ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mumtaz Ahamed, 35, a Muslim artist from Pakistan's Karachi city, applies the finishing touches to a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in Chennai September 26, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the...more
