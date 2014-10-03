Edition:
Dussehra Stampede in Patna

A boy who was injured in a stampede is carried to a hospital for treatment in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman who was injured in a stampede is moved to a hospital for treatment in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman holds her son who was injured in a stampede, outside a hospital in Patna, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

