Dussehra Stampede in Patna
A boy who was injured in a stampede is carried to a hospital for treatment in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman who was injured in a stampede is moved to a hospital for treatment in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds her son who was injured in a stampede, outside a hospital in Patna, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
